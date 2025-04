SUFFOLK, VA. Suffolk Department of Public Utilities advises of emergency water main repair work that may result in water service disruption in the Kilby Shores neighborhood of Suffolk, today, Friday, April 4, 2025, beginning at 12:30 p.m. and lasting approximately four hours. Kilby Shores Elementary will not be affected by this interruption.

For more information, contact the City of Suffolk Public Utilities Department at 757 514-7000.