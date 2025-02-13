SUFFOLK FOUNDATION SCHOLARSHIPS

The Suffolk Foundation is offering over $140,000 in local scholarships this year using a Common Application. Students can apply for up to 17 scholarships using just one application! The scholarship application is now open (deadline is 11:59 p.m. on March 21st). The application is at https://suffolkfoundation.org/scholarships/ .

New this year is the AMADAS Industries Stanley A. Brantley Jr. Memorial Scholarship ($1,500) – for students who plan to study engineering, agricultural technology, or a manufacturing-related skilled trade. There are also a couple of scholarships for those planning to attend Paul D. Camp Community College (see suffolkfoundation.org for more information).

The foundation will again offer the Obici Healthcare Foundation Career Pathways Scholarship, a $10,000 per year scholarship for three students, renewable through graduate or medical school (up to 8 years of study). This scholarship is for students who plan to return to Western Tidewater after studying in a healthcare field such as medicine, nursing, dentistry, pharmacology, emergency medical services, nutrition, public health, radiology, phlebotomy, etc. If you know of any students interested in healthcare, please direct them to: https://suffolkfoundation.org/scholarships/obici-healthcare-foundation-career-pathways-scholarship/ or to the Common Application link above. This scholarship is not financial need-based.