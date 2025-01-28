SUFFOLK ISSUES BOIL WATER ADVISORY FOR OAKLAND

SUFFOLK, VA (January 28, 2025) The Suffolk Department of Public Utilities has issued a Boil Water Advisory for residents in the Oakland area of the Chuckatuck Borough effective immediately. This advisory affects approximately 40 homes in the following areas:

▪ 5800 and 5900 Blocks of Hawk Lane, 1011 Hawk Lane

▪ 200 Block of Sparrow Road

▪ 200 Block of Beaver Lane

This advisory is a public health precautionary measure against stomach or intestinal illness following a water main break on the afternoon of Monday, January 27. During the evening of January 27, Public Utilities staff made door-to-door notification for those residents who were available and provided boil water advisory information to those residents.

Residents are advised to take the following precautions:

• Boil all water used for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, making ice, or washing dishes. Allow the water to reach a rolling boil for at least one minute, then let it cool before use. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

• As an alternative, residents may use bottled water.

• Water for bathing or washing clothes does not need to be boiled but avoid ingesting it during use.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice. The City of Suffolk is conducting water quality testing and will inform the public as soon as it is safe to resume normal water usage. Updates will be shared on the City’s website at www.suffolkva.us.

For more information or assistance, please contact the Suffolk Public Utilities Department at 757-514-7000.