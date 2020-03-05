Suffolk Keeps Citizens Safe and Informed with Suffolk Mass Notification System

The City of Suffolk is now working with Everbridge, the worldwide leader in unified critical communications, to keep residents safe and informed with quick and reliable emergency notifications and public service announcements. As of Monday, March 2, 2020, Suffolk will begin using the Suffolk Mass Notification System to communicate with citizens and businesses during emergencies and other critical events. Residents are encouraged to register immediately to receive these alerts: www.suffolkva.us/SuffolkNotify.

Suffolk will use the system to alert residents about a variety of events, ranging from severe winter weather, hurricanes, major road closures, evacuations, and other emergencies, to more routine announcements, such as holiday closings and water utility outages. Messages will be sent to residents on their preferred contact paths—cell phone, SMS (text), home phone, email, and more—to ensure real-time access to potentially lifesaving information.

“We have a commitment to ensure public safety, community awareness, and emergency response. To uphold this, when critical information and public service announcements are available, we need to reach our residents as quickly and reliably as possible,” said Diana Klink, Director of Media & Community Relations and Suffolk City Spokesperson. “The Everbridge-based emergency notification system allows the City of Suffolk to disseminate this information across all types of devices, ensuring residents have access to real-time public information when they need it the most.”

The Suffolk Mass Notification System replaces the Suffolk on the Alert system which has been in place since 2012. Residents currently signed up for the Suffolk on the Alert system will need to register again on the Suffolk Mass Notification platform via the above noted web link.Link to Register