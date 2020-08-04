Suffolk Offers Free Webinars to Support Independently-Owned Enterprises

Below are some of our resource partners who regularly offer

informative, free webinars to support independently-owned enterprises.

Connect with other business professionals and learn about the constantly-changing small business environment. Every month we will try

to highlight a different group so that you may find the best sources to

suit your business needs.

757 Recovery https://www.757recovery.com/ -COVID-19 business support

CRATER PTAC https://www.craterptac.org/ -Government Contracting Assistance

MOAA Military Officers Association https://www.moaa.org/ -Entrepreneurial support

Preservation Virginia https://preservationvirginia.org/resources/videos/ -Historic preservation in economic recovery

VEDP International Trade https://exportvirginia.org/video-resource/ -Virginia Economic Development Partnership