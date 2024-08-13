SUFFOLK PARKS AND REC: SOUTHERN END OF LONE STAR LAKES PARK CLOSED FOR ANNUAL INDIAN POW WOW

SUFFOLK, VA (August 13, 2024) The southern end of Lone Star Lakes Park will be closed the weekend of August 17 – 18 to accommodate traffic exiting the Nansemond Indian Pow Wow. The Pow Wow takes place at Mattanock Town, 1001 Pembroke Lane, Suffolk, VA. All traffic entering the event should use Pembroke Lane. The closure will affect access to the southern end of Lone Star Lakes, including entrances and exits. The north end of the park will be open. Attendees and park visitors should follow posted signs and alerts, which will direct them to alternate routes and during the event.