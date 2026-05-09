Suffolk Parks & Recreation Announces Cultural Fest

SUFFOLK, VA – Suffolk Parks & Recreation invites the community to Cultural Fest (formerly International Fest) on Saturday, May 16, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Downtown Festival Park, 215 W. Washington St., Suffolk. This free, family-friendly event brings global cultures to life through a vibrant, welcoming celebration for all to enjoy.

Enjoy a dynamic lineup of live performances, including Appalachian clogging, Japanese drumming, Mexican folkloric dance, martial arts, Latin music, acrobatics, Oktoberfest music and dance, and interactive Zumba.

Guests can explore a variety of international cuisines from food vendors. In addition, the event features merchant vendors, a henna artist, face painting, and a variety of activities for all ages.

A collaborative community mural will be part of the celebration, brought to life by the Suffolk WATCH Committee, offering a creative way to celebrate diversity through art.

Event Schedule (subject to change):

11:00 a.m.– Tampa Taiko

11:30 a.m.– Peanut City Cloggers

12:10 p.m.– The Happy Dutchmen

12:50 p.m.– Zumba

1:20 p.m.– Kenya Safari Acrobats

2:00 p.m.– Mis Raíces Bailan

2:40 p.m.– Jow Ga Kung Fu Association

3:30 p.m.– Grupo Ritmo Son

This celebration offers a meaningful chance to connect, explore, and appreciate the

rich cultural diversity that shapes Suffolk. Guests of all ages are invited to experience

a day filled with engaging performances, hands-on activities, and traditions from

around the world.