Suffolk Parks & Recreation Receives Multiple State Awards

SUFFOLK, VA. The City of Suffolk Parks & Recreation Department is proud to announce that it has earned top honors at the 72nd Annual Conference of the Virginia Recreation and Park Society (VRPS), held last week in Roanoke, Virginia. The statewide event brought together more than 400 delegates, exhibitors, speakers, and volunteers for training, collaboration, and celebration of excellence in parks and recreation.

Highlighting the conference each year is a formal presentation of the VRPS Awards, which recognize outstanding achievements across the Commonwealth. Suffolk Parks & Recreation was recognized with four major awards, demonstrating the department’s creativity, innovation, and commitment to serving the community.

The department received the following honors:

Best New Facility (Population 100,001–200,000): Downtown Festival Park– Recognizing the successful development of a state-of-the-art park and recreation facility that enhances opportunities for residents and visitors.

Best New Program: Sensory Canoeing – Celebrating an innovative program that meets community needs and provides new avenues for recreation, learning, and engagement.

Best New Special Event: 50 Fest – Honoring a unique and impactful event that brought the community together and showcased the spirit of Suffolk.

Most Creative Marketing Strategy (Population 100,001–200,000): Park Madness – Highlighting the department’s inventive approach to promoting parks, programs, and initiatives through creative outreach and community engagement.

“These awards represent the hard work, imagination, and dedication of our entire Suffolk Parks & Recreation team,” said Mark Furlo, Director of Suffolk Parks & Recreation. “We are proud to be recognized among our peers across Virginia and even more proud to serve the people of Suffolk through programs, events, and facilities that enhance quality of life every day.”

The Virginia Recreation and Park Society’s annual awards program serves as a benchmark of excellence for parks and recreation agencies across the state. This year’s conference and awards presentation underscored the importance of collaboration, innovation, and community connection in building vibrant, healthy places to live, work, and play.