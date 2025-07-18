Suffolk Parks & Recreation’s Saturday Cinema: Despicable Me 4

SUFFOLK, VA. – Suffolk Parks & Recreation is proud to continue its event season with another outdoor movie at Saturday Cinema, July 26, at Bennett’s Creek Park, 3000 Bennetts Creek Park Rd., Suffolk, featuring Despicable Me 4 (2024, PG). The movie begins at 8:15 p.m., but all the fun starts two hours earlier at 6:15 p.m. with themed activities, including crafting Minion hats and jumping in our bounce house.

Bring your blankets and lawn chairs to make unforgettable memories with friends and family. Food and vendor items will be available for purchase. Admission is free for all ages! All children must be accompanied by an adult. For inclement weather updates, visit the Suffolk Parks & Recreation Facebook page, facebook.com/suffolkparksandrec, or call (757) 514-7250 ext. 5.