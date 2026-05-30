Suffolk Public Library Announces Grand Opening for New Downtown Branch

SUFFOLK, VA. Suffolk Public Library will celebrate the grand opening of the new Downtown Suffolk Library on Saturday, June 27, 2026, with a ribbon cutting ceremony beginning at 9 a.m. and the library officially opening after the ceremony.

Located at 325 West Washington Street in the heart of downtown Suffolk, the new Downtown Suffolk Library represents a significant investment in the community’s future and a new chapter for public library services in Suffolk.

The approximately 37,800-square-foot, two-story facility was thoughtfully designed with community input and reflects Suffolk’s commitment to accessibility, innovation, lifelong learning, and downtown revitalization. The modern library features welcoming spaces for gathering and learning, dedicated areas for children and teens, makerspaces, flexible meeting areas, and more than 5,700 square feet of community and collaboration space.

Community members are invited to attend the grand opening celebration, which will feature activities and programming for all ages throughout the day, including:

Story time and children’s activities

Makerspace demonstrations

Hands-on crafts and interactive experiences

Painting sippy cups

Self-guided tours of the new facility

Additional family-friendly entertainment and activities

The full program schedule will be published closer to the event date.

“The new Downtown Suffolk Library is designed to serve as a vibrant community gathering place where residents can connect, learn, create, and grow,” said Clint S. Rudy, Director of Libraries. “We are excited to welcome the community into this beautiful new space and continue the strong tradition of public library service in Suffolk.”

As the community prepares for the transition to the new facility, Morgan Memorial Library will permanently close on Friday, June 6, 2026, at 5 p.m. The temporary closure period will allow library staff time to relocate materials and complete final preparations for the Downtown Suffolk Library opening.

For generations, Morgan Memorial Library has served as a cornerstone of learning and community engagement in downtown Suffolk. Suffolk Public Library looks forward to carrying that legacy forward while expanding services and opportunities for residents in the new facility.

During the transition period, the 24-hour item returns will remain open at the Morgan Memorial Library parking lot through June 26. Items checked out from Morgan Memorial Library will not be due until June 29. Online services will remain available, and community members may continue to access library services, materials, and programs at the following locations:

North Suffolk Library

2000 Bennetts Creek Park Road Suffolk, VA 23435

Monday–Thursday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Chuckatuck Library

5881 Godwin Boulevard

Suffolk, VA 23434