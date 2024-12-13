SUFFOLK PUBLIC LIBRARY CELEBRATE FESTIVAL OF FLAGS

SUFFOLK, VA. Festival of Flags, the free library celebration of the African diaspora is back at Suffolk Public Library (SPL)! This exciting event will be held at North Suffolk Library on Saturday, December 14, from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Festival of Flags is the perfect opportunity for people of all ages to come together and celebrate the many cultures of the African diaspora through live music, and community. Attendees can look forward to live music from musician Lawrence Sawyer of GreyCane, who will be playing the steel drum, as well as a community gathering for people of all ages! Whether you want to connect with those who share a similar culture to yours, enjoy live music, or make new connections within your community, this festival is for you! Morgan Memorial Library is located at 443 West Washington Street, North Suffolk Library is located at 2000 Bennetts Creek Park Road, and Chuckatuck Library is located at 5881 Godwin Boulevard.