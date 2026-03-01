Suffolk Public Library Hosts “Golden Gala” at North Suffolk Library

Suffolk, Va. — Suffolk Public Library (SPL) invites the community to dress to the nines and step into an afternoon of timeless celebration at the Golden Gala, taking place on Saturday, March 7, 2026, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the lobby of the North Suffolk Library.

This elegant event will transport guests to the golden age of big band music. Attendees will dance to classic hits, enjoy delicious appetizers, and capture special memories at a festive photobooth. Guests will also have the opportunity to create their own boutonniere and corsage while at the event, adding a personal touch to the celebration.

The Golden Gala is designed for adults of all ages and promises an afternoon of music, creativity, and community connection in a lively and welcoming atmosphere.

