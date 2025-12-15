Suffolk Public Library Opens Three New Food Pantries

SUFFOLK, VA – Suffolk Public Library (SPL) strengthens its commitment to serving the community beyond books by offering free, in-building food and hygiene pantries at both Morgan Memorial Library and North Suffolk Library. Available during all open hours, these pantries offer non-perishable food and essential hygiene items, including period care kits, with no forms, requirements, or questions. It’s a simple, barrier-free system where anyone can take what they need or leave what they can.

In addition to the indoor pantries, SPL also maintains a 24/7 Little Free Pantry located outside the Chuckatuck Library. This fully accessible, always-open resource ensures that support is available at any time of day for community members who may not be able to visit during regular hours. These pantries exist because SPL recognizes that hunger and a lack of basic supplies can create real barriers to accessing library services and civic involvement. By offering convenient, judgment-free access to essentials, the library helps ensure every person feels welcome to learn, connect, and thrive.

Stocked through generous community donations and sustained by library support, the pantries reflect SPL’s dedication to meeting basic needs and fostering a more connected, caring Suffolk. Donations of non-perishable food and hygiene products are always appreciated and may be dropped off during regular library hours.