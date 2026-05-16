Suffolk Public Library to Host 10th Annual IconiCon

SUFFOLK, VA – Suffolk Public Library’s free fan convention, IconiCon, is back again for the 10th year. This event will be held at the North Suffolk Library on Saturday, May 30, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. IconiCon is the perfect opportunity for fans of all ages to come together and celebrate their favorite books, movies, games, and TV shows.

Attendees can participate in competitions including Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Dragon Ball Z tournaments, a cosplay contest, and a fan art contest. The event will also feature K-pop choreography lessons, live performances, and family-friendly activities throughout the day.

In addition to the main programming, IconiCon will feature a vendor hall where attendees can purchase unique merchandise and meet talented local authors and artists.

Admission is free, so bring your family and friends and join us for a day of fun and fandom. For more information, visit https://suffolkpubliclibrary.com/366/IconiCon-2026 or follow us on social media!

Morgan Memorial Library is located at 443 West Washington Street. North Suffolk Library is located at 2000 Bennetts Creek Park Road. Chuckatuck Library is located at 5881 Godwin Boulevard.