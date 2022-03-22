Suffolk Public Works seeking input on flooding and resilience

By: City of Suffolk

The Suffolk Department of Public Works is seeking input from residents,

business owners, and other stakeholders regarding flooding within

the community. The purpose of this input is to identify flood mitigation

projects and develop a Resilience Plan focused on reduced flooding and

increased resiliency.

The Resilience Plan will enable the City to apply for Virginia Community

Flood Preparedness Fund (CFPF) grants to partially fund identified

projects.

The survey is open from March 1 until March 31, 2022 and can be

accessed via the following link: www.surveymonkey.com/r/Y2PFBHQ

Your input is valued. If online access is a challenge for you, other

accommodations can be provided. Please contact Project Manager Matt

Fanghella at 757-514-7675 for more information.