Suffolk Public Works seeking input on flooding and resilience
By: City of Suffolk
The Suffolk Department of Public Works is seeking input from residents,
business owners, and other stakeholders regarding flooding within
the community. The purpose of this input is to identify flood mitigation
projects and develop a Resilience Plan focused on reduced flooding and
increased resiliency.
The Resilience Plan will enable the City to apply for Virginia Community
Flood Preparedness Fund (CFPF) grants to partially fund identified
projects.
The survey is open from March 1 until March 31, 2022 and can be
accessed via the following link: www.surveymonkey.com/r/Y2PFBHQ
Your input is valued. If online access is a challenge for you, other
accommodations can be provided. Please contact Project Manager Matt
Fanghella at 757-514-7675 for more information.