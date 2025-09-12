Suffolk to Host Beginner Farm Finance & Conservation Seminar

SUFFOLK, VIRGINIA. – The City of Suffolk Economic Development Department, in partnership with Virginia Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry, Matt Lohr, will host Beginner Farm Finance & Conservation Planning on Thursday, September 25, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn Riverfront, 100 East Constance Road, Suffolk, VA 23434.

This one-day seminar is designed to support new and beginning farmers in Virginia. With the average age of Virginia farmers currently at 59, the need to prepare and equip the next generation of producers has never been greater.

The seminar will bring in experts from Farm Credit, First Bank and Trust, and local community banks who work with agricultural producers to discuss credit scores, what a strong business plan looks like, and practical steps to position new farmers for success.

In addition to financial literacy, the event will also highlight conservation practices. Representatives from Virginia Cooperative Extension, USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, and the Farm Service Agency will share resources and strategies to help beginning farmers balance profitability with sustainability.



The seminar is part of a series that has been replicated across the Commonwealth, with sessions drawing strong participation from new and aspiring farmers. The Suffolk event will provide local producers with direct access to agricultural lenders, government agencies, and technical experts committed to supporting Virginia’s agricultural future.