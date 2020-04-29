SUFFOLK TOURISM RELEASES SUFFOLK-THEMED ACTIVITY BOOK

Suffolk Tourism is pleased to release a free, one-of-a-kind Suffolk-themed coloring and activity book for children of all ages. Children can color, connect the dots, conquer word searches and crossword puzzles, while simultaneously learning about Suffolk’s attractions. Each page offers fun learning exercises, designed to create a virtual Suffolk visitor experience during the COVID-19 health crisis. While a downloadable copy is available now at https://issuu.com/cityofsuffolk/docs/suffolk_activity_book, printed books will be available at inside the “Free Little Libraries” at the Suffolk Visitor Center and Seaboard Station Railroad Museum beginning Friday, May 1, 2020. Discover more Suffolk information at VisitSuffolkVa.com.