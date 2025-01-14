SUFFOLK’S EAST WASHINGTON CORRIDOR SEEKS PUBLIC INPUT

SUFFOLK, VA (January 13, 2025) Suffolk Parks & Recreation is hosting a Public Engagement Meeting for input on the East Washington corridor. The meeting will take place at the East Suffolk Recreation Center, 138 S. 6th St., Suffolk, on Wednesday, February 26, from 3 to 7 p.m.

Citizens will have the opportunity to discuss improvements regarding:

• the old school maintenance building property on Freeney Ave.,

• improvements to the Phoenix Bank Building, and

• street landscaping and public art projects throughout the East Washington corridor.

For more information, contact (757) 514-7250 or parksemail@suffolkva.us.