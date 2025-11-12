Suffolk’s Festival of Lights Returns for Sixth Year

SUFFOLK, VA. Suffolk Parks & Recreation is proud to announce the sixth annual return of its Festival of Lights, presented by Glo Fiber, at Sleepy Hole Park, 4616 Sleepy Hole Road, Suffolk. This free, festive, drive-thru light show is sure to spark your holiday spirit! Each night, the lights will burn brightly beginning at 5 p.m. and will glow until 9 p.m. The display will open the day after Thanksgiving, Friday, November 28, and be available Thursday through Sunday. Beginning Thursday, December 11, the lights will be glowing daily through Tuesday, December 30.

The specific dates for the light show are:

· Friday through Sunday, November 28 – 30

· Thursday through Sunday, December 4 – 7

· Daily, December 11 – 19

· Walk Through Event, Saturday, December 20. Closed to vehicular traffic.

· Daily, December 21 – 23

· Friday through Tuesday, December 26 – 30

Join us for our walk-through night on Saturday, December 20, from 5 to 9 p.m. as guests of all ages are invited to enjoy an evening filled with festive fun, delicious food, and magical holiday spirit.

This event is free and open to the public. On select evenings, the Suffolk Parks & Trails Alliance will be accepting donations to fund future years of the light show.