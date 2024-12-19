SUFFOLK’S FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS WALK-THROUGH NIGHT

SUFFOLK, VA. Suffolk Parks & Recreation, in partnership with The Obici House, is proud to announce its Inaugural Festival of Lights Walk-Through Night on Saturday, December 21, from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Guests of all ages are invited to enjoy an evening filled with festive fun, delicious food, and magical holiday sights. Free parking is available at The Obici House, 4700 Sleepy Hole Rd. Shop the Outdoor Holiday Market with unique gifts and holiday treasures from our handpicked vendors; get those gifts wrapped at our complimentary gift-wrapping station; purchase a warming treat from TW’s Bistro or Mr. Yummy Buns; and listen to the festive tunes of Hannah Jai and Corey Pavlosky. Tour the interior of The Obici House, where donations will be accepted for Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Board a free carriage ride and meander your way to Sleepy Hole Park where you’ll depart your carriage and tour the lighted holiday displays on foot. Gather around a campfire for s’mores and complete a craft in Santa’s workshop with our elves, Holly and Jingle. We can’t wait to share this memorable, festive evening with you!

For more information, contact (757) 514-7250 or parksemail@suffolkva.us.