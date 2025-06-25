Suffolk’s TGIF Summer Concert Returns to Festival Park

SUFFOLK, VA: Suffolk Parks & Recreation is proud to continue the TGIF Summer Concert Series at Downtown Festival Park, 215 W. Washington St., on Friday, June 27, featuring “Buckshot.”

The series continues with one more concert at our Downtown Festival Park, featuring:

• “Anthony Rosano & the Conqueroos” on July 11.

Festivities begin at 6 p.m. and the band will perform from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Admission is free for all ages. Concessions will be available for purchase, as will alcohol for those 21+ with ID. Coolers are permitted and will be checked by security. Outside alcohol is not permitted. Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket for seating. Tents and other shelters that will impact the view of others are not permitted. Free Parking is available in public lots surrounding the park.

The fun continues with four additional concerts at Bennett’s Creek Park, 3000 Bennetts Creek Park Rd, featuring:

• “The Deloreans” on July 25,

• “The Band Monarch” on August 1,

• “2nd Wynd Band” on August 8,

• “Midnight Rain” on August 15.