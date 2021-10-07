Suicide Prevention Walk to Take Place Saturday

Every year the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) hosts Out of the Darkness Walks to raise funds and awareness about suicide prevention. The events give people the courage to open up about their own connections to the cause, and a platform to create a culture that is smarter about mental health. Friends, family members, neighbors and coworkers walk side-by-side, supporting each other and in memory of those who are no longer here.

The Virginia Peninsula Out of the Darkness Walk will take place this Saturday, October 9, from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at Newport News Park. The walk is free and open to the public and registration is required. Register online here or self-register by scanning the QR code located on the banner upon arrival at the event.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or visit www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org.