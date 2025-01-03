Summer 2025 Internship Applications Are Here!

The Congressional Black Caucus Foundation (CBCF) Leadership Institute is in search of emerging leaders looking to make a positive impact on public policy and the communities around them.

Our paid Summer 2025 Internship Program offers a dynamic professional development experience designed to propel students in their post-college journey.

Learn more about the program below and encourage a Summer 2024, Fall 2024, or Spring 2025 college graduate to submit an application by the deadline on March 28, 2025.

Internship Options

Congressional Internship

Pathways to C-Suite Internship

Program Dates

May 27 – July 27, 2025

Location

Washington, D.C.

Criteria

2.5 GPA (Congressional Interns) or 3.0 GPA (C-Suite)

Permanent resident or university attendance in the district of a CBC Member

Enrolled as a full-time student or recent college graduate upon acceptance

*Interns cannot be enrolled in outside courses or partake in any employment that interferes with their internship commitment.

Benefits

CBC Member internship office placement (Congressional)

FREE Washington, D.C. housing

Bi-weekly stipend for expenses

Exclusive D.C. networking opportunities

Weekly professional development workshops

Virtual Information Session

Mark your calendar for our virtual information sessions in January and February, where you can meet our team, hear from past interns, and ask your questions. More details will be shared on the upcoming events page.

Apply Now

Don’t miss this chance to grow, learn, and lead in nation’s capital. Applications open TODAY – Friday, January 3, 2025. Visit our website to start your application and take the first step toward an impactful summer.

For more information about our internship program, please email the Leadership Institute team at internships@cbcfinc.org.