Summer Camp for Middle Schoolers

By: City of Newport News

Looking for something for your middle schooler to do this summer? Camp CommUnity Connection is a free, in-person, three-day camp developed specifically for that age group! Open to Newport News middle school-age youth, the camp takes place July 26-28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and students will be dropped off and picked up from City Center. The camp is free, and lunch and snacks are provided. Camp CommUnity Connection was created to fill a void of lack of things for middle school students to do during the summer. Through three engaging days, campers will learn about things such as healthy relationships, conflict resolution, self-care, team building, and more! They will also learn the importance of service to others and participate in a community service activity. The camp is sponsored by the Newport News Youth Collective, which was created to increase positive outcomes for Newport News Youth through collaboration. Comprised of various youth-focused city departments and community organizations, the collective offers a variety of activities for youth and works to connect families and youth to available resources, develop strategies for youth advocacy and empower youth to self-seek opportunities. The deadline to apply for Camp CommUnity Connection is July 1. For more information or to request an application, call 757-975-5100 or email cyod@nnva.gov.