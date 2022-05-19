Summer Camps in Newport News Offer ﻿Enrichment, Adventure, and Fun!

By: City of Newport News

If you and your family are searching for different summer camps this year, look no further than Newport News! From animal and artistic experiences to fun in the sun, Newport News is the place to be for summer adventures. The Virginia Living Museum is again hosting week-long summer camps to help young people ages 4 through fifth grade enjoy nature and space. Museum educators lead participants in hands-on activities, museum tours, and animal enrichment experiences, so they’ll have fun while learning. Half-day and full-day camps are available in a range of topics including:

Grossology – Look at some of the gross things that science has to offer!

Storybook Summer – Explore the world through books and science.

Summer Science Lab – Get ready to question and experiment through biology, chemistry, and physics!

In a Bug’s Life – Discover a day in the life of creepy crawly bugs!

Up, Up, and Away – Learn about objects in the sky and discover what makes them fly.

And so much more!

Visit the VLM’s Summer Camp page to learn more and register. Class sizes are limited, so be sure to sign up early. Enjoy an exciting summer of creative fun at the Mary M. Torggler Fine Arts Center at Christopher Newport University! From painting to pottery and everything in between, the Torggler offers a variety of engaging and educational half-day camps to ignite your child’s creativity. Camps run from June 20 – Aug. 18 for children ages 5-14. All camps are taught by qualified professional instructors who love art – many of whom have decades of teaching experience. Get all the details on the Torggler Center’s website. If your child is ready for fun and friendships, Camp Chaverim at the United Jewish Community of the Virginia Peninsula (UJC) is the ideal camp for them. This extremely popular camp offers the activities kids love most such as swimming, art, athletics, cooking, science experiments, a ropes challenge course and more! All children grades K-10 are welcome to participate in eight weeks of summer adventures, for as little as one week or as much as all eight weeks. New activities are offered weekly and swim lessons are also available. UJC is also hosting a new Teens As Leaders (TAL) Program for eighth through tenth graders. For details about camp and to register, visit the Camp Chaverim webpage.