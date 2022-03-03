Summer Research Opportunity for HBCU Students

This summer, the Stanford University Computer Science Department will be hosting an in-person academic research fellowship program for current undergraduate students. The Stanford CS Leadership, Inclusion, Networks, Xenacious, and Support (LINXS) Program is a fully funded eight-week summer residential program that brings innovative undergraduate computer science majors who are currently attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) for an immersive academic research and graduate school preparation experience. The inaugural program runs from Saturday, June 18th, 2022 through Saturday, August 13th, 2022.



As part of this program, students will receive the following:



–$5,000 stipend for an eight-week summer research program

–Room & board, including a dining meal plan in Stanford housing

–Funding for research and equipment

–Graduate school application waiver

–Travel expenses covered for domestic travel

–Excursions throughout the Bay Area

–Relationship building with Stanford CS faculty, students, and industry partners



Please note that the application will open on Tuesday, March 1st at 12:00 AM PST and will close on Sunday, March 20th at 11:59 PM PST.



In order to apply, you will need to submit an official or unofficial transcript, resume or curriculum vitae, as well as a 500-word personal statement that will address both your previous research experience and interests, including why you would like to participate in the Stanford CS LINXS Program.



Priority is given to rising junior and senior students. All students applying for this program must meet the minimum requirements:



–Currently enrolled as a computer science major or intend to major in computer science

–Be currently enrolled at an HBCU

–Have a 3.0 grade point average or higher

–Interested in pursuing a M.S. or Ph.D. program in computer science

–Have completed at least two years of their undergraduate degree program

–Be at least 18 years old by the start of the program

The application can be found here: https://cs.stanford.edu/linxs



We are committed to advancing a culture of respect, accessibility, inclusion, and empowerment for all students at the Stanford University Computer Science Department. Intentional efforts are made to outreach and connect with students from communities underrepresented in computer science. This includes students of color from marginalized and/or minoritized groups, women, non-binary students, undocumented/DACAmented students, those who are first in their family to pursue an advanced degree and/or students who come from environments with limited access to Research I university programs.



Please contact me at bspence2@stanford.edu in case you have any questions or need additional information. We look forward to receiving your application!