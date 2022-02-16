Summer Youth Employment program accepting registrations

By: The City Of Hampton

The Office of Youth and Young Adult Opportunities has begun taking applications for this year’s Sumer Youth Employment program, aimed at Hampton residents ages 16-24.

The program supplies jobs from June 27-Sept. 2, working up to 20 hours per week at $11 per hour. Bus passes are offered to those in need of transportation.

The employment opportunities are provided by city and school departments, local businesses and non-profit organizations. An interview process will be used to match participants with suitable host sites, and a students’ choice in the Academies of Hampton program will be considered. Job training will be provided in the week before the start of employment.

The program is also accepting applications from local businesses to serve as host sites for the young workers. The salaries are paid by the city’s Office of Youth and Young Adult Opportunities.

Youth participant applications will be accepted through March 18; host site and volunteer applications will be open through June 13. For more information and to apply, click here.

For more information, contact the Office of Youth and Young Adult Opportunities at 757-727-1300.