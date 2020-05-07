Summit Pointe – Phase II Opening this Summer

Summit Pointe Realty, LLC presented a progress report at Chesapeake’s State of the City 2020 event on Friday, February 28. The presentation, made by Chris Williams, Senior Vice President of Portfolio Management of Dollar Tree, Inc., covered construction progress made over the past year and welcomed businesses to join the Summit Pointe community.“At Dollar Tree, we are settled into our stunning 12-story state-of-the-art tower and have just broken ground on a second 1,500-car parking deck to be completed later this year,” Williams shared. “We are proud to welcome businesses from across the world to our new store support center and introduce them to Coastal Virginia’s newest Central Business District.“