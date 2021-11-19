Superman Returns Home

By: Kurtis Alston

What a wonderful time not only for the Carolina Panthers but for the NFL. Cam Newton returned home to the Carolina Panthers on November 11, 2021, on a one-year contract worth 10 million, with 4.5 million fully guaranteed. Newton returned home after being cut by the New England Patriots after the 2021 preseason.



The Panthers signed Newton after Sam Darnold went down with a season-ending injury. This left them no other choice but to sign The 2015 NFL MVP back to the team that drafted him no.1 overall in the 2011 NFL draft. Newton led the Carolina Panthers to Super Bowl 50 where they fell short to Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos.



Newton made his superman return on November 14 against the Arizona Cardinals. The same team he made his NFL debut against, in 2011. Superman wasted no time finding the endzone, running one in himself, and throwing a touchdown to Robby Anderson. Even though Newton didn’t get the start he did make a huge impact and stole the show.

