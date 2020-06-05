Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Modifications

New benefit provides money for food for families withchildren who would have received meals in school

Many Americans have struggled with food insecurity during the coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has worked to increase the amount of funding available and accessibility of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits (formerly known as Food Stamps). Key modifications include:



Emergency issuances of SNAP benefits, allowing recipients the maximum allotment amount for their household size regardless of income, from March through June.

Annual SNAP certifications that were due to expire between March and June 2020 were extended six months to ensure that households continue to receive benefits with no interruptions.

SNAP recipients can use their cards to purchase food for delivery through Amazon and Walmart. SNAP benefits cannot be used to pay for fees of any type, such as delivery, service or convenience fees.

Another state-wide benefit is the new Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT), a temporary food benefit available to families with children who would have received free or reduced price meals if schools were open. The benefit also applies to children who are enrolled in a school that provides free meals to all students through the Community Eligibility Provision. While the program is authorized through the USDA, the Virginia Department of Social Services and the Virginia Department of Education are working together to operate the program. If your family is currently receiving SNAP benefits and you are eligible for P-EBT, it will be added to your EBT card in the next two weeks. If your family is not receiving SNAP but you qualify for the P-EBT, you will receive a card in the mail in the next four to six weeks. Schools will provide information for all eligible students directly to Social Services; households do not have to apply for P-EBT. If you believe there are eligible students in your household but you do not receive P-EBT by the middle of June, call 804-726-7000. For information on SNAP, visit the DSS website. For details on the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, visit www.pebtva.com or call 804-726-7000.