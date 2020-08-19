Support Newport News Students in Need

School supply drives provide students with essential items, and this year the need is even greater. As students start the school year learning at home, families that are already financially stressed face significant challenges helping their children learn. Many lack the resources to purchase supplies traditionally provided in school and urgently need help to ensure their child can succeed virtually. There are several ways you can support Newport News Public Schools (NNPS) and our young learners.

Drop off School Supplies: Now through Wednesday, August 26, bring new, unused school supplies to the NNPS Administration Building at 12465 Warwick Boulevard (next to Todd Stadium) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays. You can also bring them to the Piggly Wiggly Supermarket at 3101 Jefferson Avenue in Newport News anytime until August 26. Needed supplies include bac kpacks, crayons, pencils, notebooks, folders, calculators, books and more. Visit the NNPS School Supply Donation website for a full list of items.

Stuff the Bus: Join NNPS on Wednesday, August 26 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Piggly Wiggly to “Stuff the Bus” with school supplies. Bring your school supplies to the event or purchase a pre-packed grocery bag of supplies from Piggly Wiggly for $5.

Purchase a Supply Kit: NNPS is partnering with Kitz For Kidz to provide high-quality school supplies for students. The kits are customized for primary, upper elementary and secondary level students and contain a generous collection of essential, age-appropriate items. You can purchase a kit (or multiple kits) online for $12 or $15 each and NNPS will distribute them to students in need. To donate a kit to a NNPS student, visit the NNPS page on the Kits for Kids website.

Make a Donation: This option allows the greatest flexibility – you can specify the exact amount you want to donate and the school division will direct school supplies to students and schools with the greatest need. Visit the Newport News Education Foundation website to make a donation.

For more information on Newport News Public Schools’ Supply Donation Drive, visit the campaign website.