Support the 5K Run/Walk for NSU Scholars

By: HRM Staff

The Norfolk State University Virtual 5K Run/Walk for Scholars will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022. The 5K will raise awareness for the university as Norfolk State supporters and friends walk and run to honor future scholars.

This event will spearhead NSU’s participation in the American Public Health Association’s public health initiative. With everything going on in

the world today, this is much needed. The university will highlight public health and the issues that are important to improving health in America.



“The Virtual Run/Walk, has been a great opportunity for Norfolk State University alumni and friends to embrace and support the mission of the University,” said Earl E Lee, Norfolk State University Foundation board member, and race organizer. “I am encouraged and excited about what I am seeing; the reclamation of support, the onboarding of new support, and the involvement of our students. But let’s not forget, we are kicking off the University’s National Public Health Week initiative and raising funds for NSU student initiatives. On Saturday, April 2, 2022, I want to see Spartans and friends of NSU around the world walking or running for these future

scholars.” To register for the 5K or to donate to Norfolk State, visit the nsu.

edu/NSUFCares.