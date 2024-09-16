Gunman Arrested and Trump Safe After Apparent Assassination Attempt﻿

According to AP News, U.S. Secret Service agents fired at a man pointing an AK-style rifle with a scope as Trump was playing on one of his Florida golf courses in West Palm Beach on Sunday just almost two months after his first assassination attempt in Pennsylvania.



Trump was the target of what the FBI says “appears to be an attempted assassination.”



The gunman has been identified as Ryan Wesley Routh and authorities are working to determine a motive.



After an agent fired at Routh, he fled in an SUV, leaving the firearm behind along with two backpacks, a scope used for aiming, and a GoPro camera. Routh was later stopped by law enforcement in a neighboring county.



Trump’s email to supporters said he was “SAFE AND WELL!”



“We are thankful that the former President was not harmed, but remain deeply concerned about political violence and condemn it in all of its forms,” said Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pa. and Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo. “The Task Force will share updates as we learn more.”



According to local authorities, Routh was about 400 yards to 500 yards away from Trump and hiding in shrubbery while the former president was playing a round of golf at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach.



Ric Bradshaw, sheriff of Palm Beach County, said that when people get into the shrubbery around the course, “they’re pretty much out of sight.” Bradshaw said the entire golf course would have been lined with law enforcement if Trump were the sitting president, but because he’s not, “security is limited to the areas the Secret Service deems possible.”

