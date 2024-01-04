SWAC 2023-24 Men’s and Women’s Basketball HBCU GO Schedules Set to Tip-Off

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The Southwestern Athletic Conference’s HBCU GO television and streaming schedule for the 2023-24 men’s and women’s basketball seasons will tip-off this week.

Alcorn State and Jackson State will tip off primetime SWAC doubleheader matchups on HBCU GO on January 6th. Southern will travel to face Grambling State on January 20th.

Alabama A&M will square off against Texas Southern on January 27th, while Bethune-Cookman will face Alabama State on February 3rd.



Alcorn State at Arkansas-Pine Bluff (February 10th), Mississippi Valley State at Alabama A&M (February 17th), Bethune-Cookman at Southern (March 2nd) and Mississippi Valley State at Jackson State (March 9th), will conclude 2023-24 SWAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball league coverage on HBCU GO.



A complete listing of league games set to be broadcast this season on HBCU GO is listed below.

DATE M/W TIME GAME NETWORK January 6 W/M 12:00 pm Alcorn State at Jackson State HBCU GO January 20 W/M 12:00 pm Southern at Grambling State HBCU GO January 27 W/M 12:00 pm Alabama A&M at Texas Southern HBCU GO February 3 W/M 12:00 pm Bethune-Cookman at Alabama State HBCU GO February 10 W/M 12:00 pm Alcorn State at Arkansas-Pine Bluff HBCU GO February 17 W/M 12:00 pm Mississippi Valley State at Alabama A&M HBCU GO March 2 W/M 12:00 pm Bethune-Cookman at Southern HBCU GO March 9 W/M 12:00 pm Mississippi Valley State at Jackson State HBCU GO

All times listed Central Standard Time (CST)



About the SWAC

The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) is considered one of the premier HBCU conferences in the country and currently ranks among the elite in the nation in terms of HBCU alumni playing with professional sports teams.



Current championship competition offered by the league includes competition for men in Baseball, Basketball, Cross Country, Football, Golf, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field and Tennis.

Women’s competition is offered in the sports of Basketball, Bowling, Cross Country, Golf, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field, Soccer, Softball, Tennis and Volleyball.



