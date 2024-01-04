Events Featured Local News Sports 

SWAC 2023-24 Men’s and Women’s Basketball HBCU GO Schedules Set to Tip-Off

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The Southwestern Athletic Conference’s HBCU GO television and streaming schedule for the 2023-24 men’s and women’s basketball seasons will tip-off this week.

Alcorn State and Jackson State will tip off primetime SWAC doubleheader matchups on HBCU GO on January 6th. Southern will travel to face Grambling State on January 20th.

Alabama A&M will square off against Texas Southern on January 27th, while Bethune-Cookman will face Alabama State on February 3rd.

Alcorn State at Arkansas-Pine Bluff (February 10th), Mississippi Valley State at Alabama A&M (February 17th), Bethune-Cookman at Southern (March 2nd) and Mississippi Valley State at Jackson State (March 9th), will conclude 2023-24 SWAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball league coverage on HBCU GO.

A complete listing of league games set to be broadcast this season on HBCU GO is listed below.

DATEM/WTIMEGAMENETWORK
January 6W/M12:00 pmAlcorn State at Jackson StateHBCU GO
January 20W/M12:00 pmSouthern at Grambling StateHBCU GO
January 27W/M12:00 pmAlabama A&M at Texas SouthernHBCU GO
February 3W/M12:00 pmBethune-Cookman at Alabama StateHBCU GO
February 10W/M12:00 pmAlcorn State at Arkansas-Pine BluffHBCU GO
February 17W/M12:00 pmMississippi Valley State at Alabama A&MHBCU GO
March 2W/M12:00 pmBethune-Cookman at SouthernHBCU GO
March 9W/M12:00 pmMississippi Valley State at Jackson StateHBCU GO

All times listed Central Standard Time (CST)

About the SWAC
The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) is considered one of the premier HBCU conferences in the country and currently ranks among the elite in the nation in terms of HBCU alumni playing with professional sports teams.

Current championship competition offered by the league includes competition for men in Baseball, Basketball, Cross Country, Football, Golf, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field and Tennis.

Women’s competition is offered in the sports of Basketball, Bowling, Cross Country, Golf, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field, Soccer, Softball, Tennis and Volleyball.

