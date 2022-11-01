SWAC Football Weekly Honors: Oct. 31

By: SWAC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The Southwestern Athletic Conference has named Prairie View A&M’s Trazon Connley, Alabama State’s Colton Adams and Jayden John along with Florida A&M’s A.J. Davis its SWAC Football Players of the Week for their exceptional performances during games played this past weekend.

Offense

Connley led the Panthers to a comeback 58-48 win over Bethune-Cookman on Saturday. He completed 18-of-24 pass attempts for 221 passing yards. He also contributed 24 carries on the ground for 133 yards and four rushing touchdowns.

Defense

Adams posted 15 tackles highlighted by seven solo tackles and eight assisted stops. He also registered one tackle for loss and had two key quarterback hurries that helped halt two Alabama A&M drives in the red zone.

Specialist

John was a perfect 3-for-3 on extra point attempts and connected on a career-long 49-yard field goal attempt that gave Alabama State an early 3-0 lead in the first quarter during the Hornets game versus Alabama A&M this past Saturday.

Newcomer

Davis rushed for 108 yards on 18 attempts during the Rattlers 27-6 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday. He became the first Rattler of the season to rush for 100+ yards in a game. Davis was one of four players in the league to tally 100+ yards rushing this past weekend of competition while averaging 6.0 yards per carry.

