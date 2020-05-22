Swimming Advisories Lifted for Ocean View Beaches

NORFOLK, VA – The Norfolk Department of Public Health has now lifted the Swimming Advisories posted on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 for Ocean View Park, Sarah Constant, 10th View, and 13th View beaches.

Re-sampling of the water at these locations has determined that levels of enterococci organisms are within State Water Quality Standards. All posted advisory signs are being removed.

For further information, call the Environmental Health Division, Norfolk Department of Public Health, at 757-683-2712. For information about the Virginia Department of Health’s Beach Monitoring Program, current swimming advisory maps, and helpful tips about recreational water safety, please visit: http://www.vdh.virginia.gov/environmental-epidemiology/beach-monitoring/