Take the Bite Out of Mosquitoes

By: City of Newport News

The City of Newport News Mosquito Control Program is based on ecological, economical, and social principles. It integrates multidisciplinary methodologies to develop pest management strategies that are practical and effective in protecting public health and the environment while improving the quality of life for Newport News residents and visitors. The 2022 Mosquito Control Program runs from May through October. The program is targeted toward protecting public health by reducing the number of mosquitoes during the mosquito season. The city’s Vector Control Section is equipped with three ultra-low volume (ULV) fogger trucks that travel along public streets fogging/spraying designated areas throughout the city based on mosquito trap counts and service requests. The program also includes on-site property inspections, eliminating breeding sites such as standing water and using low-toxicity pesticides to reduce mosquito larvae when removing standing water is not feasible. For inquiries or questions, contact 757-933-2311. Below is a list of practices you can do to reduce mosquito breeding habitats around your home.



Change the water in birdbaths and ornamental ponds at least twice a week.

Keep drainage systems in your yard free of debris.

Fill in or drain any ground depressions on your property.

Keep grass mowed and shrubbery well-pruned to avoid breeding sites.

Clean roof areas and leaf-filled gutters to allow proper drainage.

Ensure that your pool filtration is operational.

Turn containers, baby pools, and pots upside down when not in use.

Screen or cover rain barrels, garbage cans and other large containers.

Properly dispose of old tires.

Repair leaky water faucets, water hoses and air conditioners.

﻿ Working together, we can take a bite out of mosquitoes!