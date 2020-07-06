Take the guesswork out of flood insurance.

Hurricane season arrived June 1, and forecasters are predicting a busier than normal Atlantic hurricane season. While it’s important to have supplies on hand and an evacuation plan, it’s also wise to protect your home by having flood insurance.

To take the guesswork out of what this may cost, the people behind GetFloodFluent.org have developed a free online Flood Risk & Coverage Calculator. Super easy to use, the calculator guides you through prompts for entering information about your flood zone, occupancy type, how your home is structured, and what you want covered. Once the information is entered, you’ll receive a baseline estimate of what you may pay for flood insurance.

You could hope you’re never impacted by flooding. Or, you can protect yourself from devastating loss by signing up for flood insurance. Get all the facts today by visiting GetFloodFluent.org.