Taste of Suffolk Prompts Weekend Road Closures

SUFFOLK, VA. – Suffolk Parks & Recreation proudly announces

the 19th annual Taste of Suffolk Downtown Street Festival. The event is set for

Saturday, September 13, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in historic downtown Suffolk, with an

After-Party from 5 to 8 p.m. It will feature a day of delicious food, entertainment, and

activities for children, all within walking distance.

Road closures will begin at 4 a.m. on Saturday, September 13, and affect Finney

Avenue, North Main Street to Fayette Street, Oakdale Terrace, and Freemason Street,

as well as Washington Street from Commerce Street to Saratoga Street, and Bank

Street at Commerce Street. All streets are expected to reopen by 7 p.m. A detailed

map and parking information are available on the festival website.

Parking:

Free parking is available in the following locations:

Cherry Street & Saratoga Street Lot (107 S. Saratoga Street)

Saratoga Street Lot (107 N. Saratoga Street)

Carolina Road & Main Street Lot (144 S. Main Street)

Commerce Street & Franklin Street Lot (120 N. Commerce Street)

First Baptist Church Lot (corner of Finney Avenue and North Main Street, 200N. Main Street)

Godwin Courts Building Lot (behind the Courts Building, 150 N. Main Street)

Market Park (adjacent to the Seaboard Station Railroad Museum, 330 N. Main Street)

Prentis Street Lot (201 Prentis Street)

City Hall Parking Lot (442 W. Washington Street)







