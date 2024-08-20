TASTE OF SUFFOLK RETURNS FOR 18TH YEAR

SUFFOLK, VA (August 20, 2024) The 18th annual Taste of Suffolk Downtown Street Festival, sponsored by Sentara, is set for Saturday, September 14, 2024, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. in historic downtown Suffolk. The event will feature a day of delicious food, entertainment, and activities for children, all within a walkable distance. This year’s festival will stretch along Main Street from Finney Avenue to Washington Street, and West Washington Street to Saratoga Avenue. Main Street will showcase local independent restaurants offering their signature dishes in smaller portions at affordable prices. Attendees can also browse a variety of goods and services from local vendors and explore a New Vehicle Exhibition by Suffolk’s automotive dealerships, which will be open until 5 p.m. The festival will offer live music, contests, a Fun Zone, and a Children’s Area throughout the day. The Courthouse Fountain Park will host a Beer Garden featuring local craft brews and live music until 8 p.m. Contests will take place on the Market Street Stage. Participants can register at the stage on the day of the event. Music Schedule: Beer Garden Entertainment (Courthouse Fountain Park): 12:30 p.m. — Hannah Jai with Corey Pavlosky Main Street Stage: 11 a.m. — Luke Willette and the Show Me Band 1 p.m. — Akeylah Simone 3 p.m. — 504 Supreme After Party (Courthouse Fountain Park): 5 p.m. — Wonderland Parking: Free parking is available in the following locations: • Cherry Street & Saratoga Street Lot (107 S. Saratoga Street) • Saratoga Street Lot (107 N. Saratoga Street) • Carolina Road & Main Street Lot (144 S. Main Street) • Commerce Street & Franklin Street Lot (120 N. Commerce Street) • First Baptist Church Lot (corner of Finney Avenue and North Main Street, 200 N. Main Street) • Godwin Courts Building Lot (behind the Courts Building, 150 N. Main Street) • Market Park (adjacent to the Seaboard Station Railroad Museum, 330 N. Main Street) • Prentis Street Lot (201 Prentis Street) • City Hall Parking Lot (442 W. Washington Street) Road closures will begin at 4 a.m. on September 14. Affected areas include Finney Avenue and North Main Street to Fayette Street, Oakdale Terrace, and Freemason Street. Washington Street from Commerce Street to Saratoga Street and Bank Street at Commerce Street will also be closed. All roads are expected to reopen by 7 p.m.