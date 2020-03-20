Tastefully Yours Postponed

Dear Friends of the Foodbank,

The safety and well-being of our community is of utmost importance during this time of emergency. With the risks posed to our community’s health as a result of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), we are going to postpone the 27th Tastefully Yours that was scheduled for April 16th at the Hampton Roads Convention Center. We look forward to rescheduling at a later date.

We would like to express our sincere appreciation to our event sponsors and our food establishments for making Tastefully Yours a “food-tastic” event. Our participating food establishments need your support now more than ever. Let’s help them get through this critical and challenging time by visiting their locations if safely possible and ensuring that they continue to receive customer business. For a listing of our event sponsors and these restaurants, please visit www.hrfoodbank.org/tastefully-yours.

As our community comes together to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Virginia Peninsula Foodbank remains steadfast in our mission to feed our hungry neighbors in need. Our generous and compassionate Peninsula community is our most valuable resource, and we are always here to help ALL of our neighbors who are experiencing food insecurity.

We send wishes for good health to all, and we especially send our heartfelt thoughts of concern and compassion to anyone with a family member, friend, or co-worker personally impacted by COVID-19 and the disruption it brings.

Thank you for standing with us on this journey and for helping us fulfill our mission so that all may thrive