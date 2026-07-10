Tech Center Summer Concert Series Continues Thursday

Residents can enjoy an evening of live music, food and community connection this Thursday during the Tech Center Summer Concert Series. The summer concert series brings residents together throughout the season with performances featuring local artists, regional favorites and tribute bands in a family-friendly outdoor setting.

This week’s concert features Island Boy Band on Thursday, July 9, from 6 to 9 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets, relax on the concert lawn and enjoy an evening of music under the stars. Leashed pets are welcome to join in the fun.

Local food trucks will be on-site throughout the evening with a variety of food options available for purchase. ABC beverages will also be available, and outside alcohol is not permitted.

The concert will be held at Drillfield at Tech Center, located at 800 Tech Center Parkway. Free parking is available at and around the venue. Guests are encouraged to follow posted signage and arrive early for the best parking availability.

The Tech Center Summer Concert Series gives residents an opportunity to enjoy live entertainment, great food and summer evenings. Join your neighbors this Thursday for an evening of rock and roll and community at Tech Center. For weather updates and event announcements, visit innovateattechcenterva.com.