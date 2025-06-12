Technomics to Further Expand Operations in Arlington County

Defense and technology consulting firm to invest $5.3 million and create 248 new jobs

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Technomics, Inc., a firm specializing in data- and analytics-driven decision support services, will invest $5,375,750 to expand its operations in Arlington County. The company will add 25,200 square feet of office space to accommodate its growth, creating 248 new jobs. Virginia successfully competed with Washington, D.C. for the project.

“The expansion of Technomics in Virginia marks a significant milestone not only for our local economy with 248 new jobs, but also for the future of innovation and evidence-based decision-making,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “As a leader in data and analytics, Technomics is helping drive smarter solutions across their federal government clients. Virginia continues to be the best place for companies to build their future.”

“We’re proud to support this growth, which brings high-quality jobs to our community and reinforces our region as a hub for cutting-edge technology and forward-thinking enterprise,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Juan Pablo Segura.

“For over 25 years, our mission has been to be great stewards of the taxpayers by using our analytical and quantitative skills to help our federal government clients spend their resources wisely,” said Technomics Chief Executive Officer Al Leung. “The current efficiency-focused environment presents enormous opportunities for us. We are thrilled to have earned the trusts and support of our clients, Governor Youngkin, and the VEDP to enable achievement of our mission and the next phase of not only our growth but that of the local community.”

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Arlington, Technomics provides data- and analytics-driven decision support services that enhance program performance by providing actionable insights into cost, schedule, and risk across alternatives. They apply a progressive suite of analytical capabilities, including practical management tools, to help their clients make better decisions faster. Technomics has experienced 25 consecutive years of revenue growth and has expanded its Arlington facility three times since 2022.

“Technomics’ continued expansion in Arlington reinforces our commitment to being a hub for innovation, talent, and mission-driven companies,” said Arlington County Board Chair Takis Karantonis. “We are proud to support a homegrown firm that is not only creating hundreds of high-quality jobs, but also, in partnership with the Commonwealth and VEDP, investing in our community’s economic future and national security.”

“I’m excited that a smart, innovative company like Technomics is expanding in Arlington,” said Senator Adam Ebbin. “Technomics’ growth demonstrates their confidence in our community, bringing valuable jobs and top-tier analytical services that continue to make this area a leader in defense and technology.”

“I am deeply honored to represent such a vibrant and forward-thinking community,” said Delegate Adele McClure. “Technomics, a homegrown success story that has been supported right here in Arlington, continues to thrive and expand. With a significant investment of over $5 million to increase its operations, the company will now add 25,200 square feet of office space and create 248 new high-quality jobs. This growth reflects Arlington’s commitment to supporting businesses and creating good-paying jobs. I am proud of our efforts to foster a welcoming environment for entrepreneurs and look forward to working with my colleagues in the General Assembly to continue championing local businesses – ensuring they have the resources and support they need to succeed.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Arlington County to secure the project for Virginia and will support Technomics’ job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.

Technomics currently employs approximately 300 professionals at its Arlington facility. The company has also stood up a twice-award-winning Professional Development Pathway program to support the learning and professional development of junior employees.