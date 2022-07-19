Teen Open Mic Night at The Muse!!
By: The Muse Writers Center
|Calling all teen writers and performers!
|The Muse Writers Center is hosting a Teen Open Mic Night on July 20th, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 pm. Open for any teen to perform; all are welcome to attend.This is an in-person event where spots are first come, first serve. Currently, you must show proof of vaccination to enter our physical center (ages 12 and older). Please read all our re-opening guidelines and important information before you visit.
|The Muse Writers Center is the heart of the creative writing community in Southeastern Virginia. Please visit us at the-muse.org to learn more. The Muse is a 501(c)3 organization committed to inclusivity and accessibility for all.
|The Muse Writers Center2200 Colonial Ave., Suite #3
Ghent, Norfolk, VA 23517
(757) 818-9880