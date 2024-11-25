Temporary Adjustment to Shelter’s Operational Hours

Beginning Monday, Nov. 25, the Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter (PRAS) will temporarily reduce its Reunite and Intake hours for receiving and returning animals. Instead of opening at 8 a.m., the shelter will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This temporary adjustment is required to accommodate the shelter’s current staffing levels and to allow our staff time to continue to provide proper care to the animals in our shelter.

If you find a stray animal before the shelter is open, please contact your Animal Control division for assistance:

Hampton Animal Control: 757-727-6111

Newport News/Poquoson Animal Control: 757-595-7387

York County Animal Control: 757-890-3601

We appreciate your patience and understanding during this temporary adjustment in hours. Contact PRAS with any questions.