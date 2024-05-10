Temporary Closure of Intersection of 30th Street and Pacific Avenue Begins May 13

The intersection of 30th Street and Pacific Avenue will close for paving starting 7 p.m. on Monday, May 13.

During this time, the intersection will be closed to through traffic. Detours will be set to reroute traffic to adjacent streets until work is complete. Advanced warning signs will be clearly posted advising motorists of the closure.

Weather permitting, it is scheduled to reopen by the end of the day on May 17.