Temporary Road Closure for South Plaza Trail Begins June 14

Due to continuing storm drainage and utility improvements, South Plaza Trail between Rosemont Road and Presidential Boulevard will be closed to through traffic starting June 14. All work is weather permitting and is scheduled to be completed by September 2025.

Advanced warning signs will be clearly posted advising motorists of detours and closures to direct traffic away from the construction zone.

Every effort will be made to keep any inconveniences to a minimum during this time. Access to homes and businesses located on the closed section of this street will be maintained. Emergency services, postal deliveries and waste collection will continue without delays or interruptions throughout this project.