Ten Gold Medals Awarded on Day Two of MEAC Track & Field Championships

NORFOLK, Va. – The second day of the 2024 MEAC Track and Field Championships saw ten more gold medals awarded throughout the day.

Events that went final included the women’s heptathlon, men’s decathlon, men’s and women’s long jumps, men’s and women’s shot put, men’s and women’s hammer throws and the men’s and women’s 3000m steeplechase.

The women’s heptathlon and men’s decathlon continued their race to the finish that began Monday. The final three events for the women’s heptathlon were the long jump, javelin throw and the 800m race. At the end of the heptathlon, Howard’s Minyarn Smalls emerged victorious with 4,475 total points while Bison teammate Jasmyn Hunter took silver with 4,427 points. Rounding out the podium was Coppin State’s Jourdon Cooper with 4,148 points.

The decathlon participants competed in the 110m hurdles, discus throw, pole vault, javelin throw, and the 1500m race. Kenton George from South Carolina State led the field with 6,403 points, winning the last two events, javelin (41.11m) and the 1500m race (4:27.13). Andrew Betton (CSU) finished second with 6,228 points while Jeremy Gyan (DSU) finished third with 6,096 points.

The women’s long jump crowned two champions in Norfolk State’s Nyla Ward and South Carolina State’s Cameran Gist who both cleared a height of 6.15 meters (20’2”). Ward claimed the 10 team points as her second-best jump (6.13m) was higher than Gist’s leap of 5.97m. Ija Mumford from Howard earned third place in the event, with a 6.10m leap claiming six team points.

In the women’s shot put, Leslie Young from Norfolk State threw 13.75m (45’1.25”) on back-to-back throws to claim the gold. Johnelle Johnson (MSU) and Minyarn Smalls (HOW) finished second and third respectively with distances of 13.25m and 12.95m.

The men’s long jump and shot put finished up next. Kyle Fisher took gold in the men’s long jump with a leap of 7.72m while Danree Delancy finished first in the shot put with a distance of 16.94m adding 20 points to the Bison’s team score.

The women’s hammer throw and steeplechases were the last women’s events to finalize on day two. Howard’s Erin Hatcher set a new MEAC Championship meet record with a throw of 58.16m, besting her own mark of 55.64m set last season at the same meet.

Mercyline Kimaiyo (10:54.13) added 10 more points to the Spartans tally after finishing first in the women’s steeplechase while her teammate Yvone Sandui (11:20.98) was just behind clinching silver for eight additional team points.

Another MEAC Championship meet record fell in the men’s hammer throw as Dexter Ratliff from South Carolina State broke a five-year-old record on his last attempt in the pit. Ratliff reached a distance of 55.21m which was 0.91m farther than the previous record set by N.C. A&T’s Derrick Wheeler in 2019.

The day wrapped up with the men’s 3000m steeplechase which saw Basil Koech (9:15.15) from Norfolk State secured the gold medal after coming from behind to edge out North Carolina Central’s Laderique McNeil (9:15.36) in the final 100 meters of the race.

The 2024 MEAC Track & Field Championship meet concludes on Wednesday, May 8, with 26 events spread throughout the day. Action begins at 8 a.m. when the women’s 5000m race takes place followed shortly after by the men’s 5000m run. Field events begin at 10 a.m. with the women’s pole vault and javelin throw and the men’s triple jump.

Fans can follow all the action on the Championship Central Page and watch the meet live beginning at 1 p.m. on ESPN+.

