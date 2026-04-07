Ten Virginia Hospitals at Risk of Closure from Medicaid Cuts

WASHINGTON – Following a new report finding that Medicaid cuts have put ten hospitals in Virginia at risk of closure, U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) underscored the devastating effects of the Republican budget law on communities across the Commonwealth.

“From Southwest to Northern Virginia, hospitals across the Commonwealth are now at risk of closure because of Republicans’ tax giveaway bill for the ultra-wealthy,” said the senators. “While the rich got trillions in tax breaks, hard-working Virginians are left paying the price. This latest report shows just how cruel and reckless this law is. Virginians, and Americans across the country, deserve reliable access to affordable, quality care.”

The report shows the Virginia hospitals at risk of closure are:

Bon Secours Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center (Emporia, Va.)

Buchanan General Hospital (Grundy, Va.)

Carilion Tazewell Community Hospital (Tazewell, Va.)

Dickenson Community Hospital (Clintwood, Va.)

Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital (South Boston, Va.)

Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center (Woodbridge, Va.)

Southside Community Hospital (Farmville, Va.)

Twin County Regional Hospital (Galax, Va.)

VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital (South Hill, Va.)

VCU Health Tappahannock Hospital (Tappahannock, Va.)

The report also highlighted how Farmville’s Centra Southside Community Hospital was forced to close labor and delivery and OBGYN surgical services, as well as outpatient care with its affiliated women’s center, because it “like other rural health care providers, must adapt to significant financial and operational challenges, including recently enacted reductions in federal health care funding.”

Warner and Kaine strongly opposed the Republican law because it makes massive cuts to health care, nutrition assistance, and other critical programs that Virginians rely on in order to cut taxes for the ultra-wealthy. While the bill was being considered in the Senate, Warner and Kaine introduced a series of amendments in an attempt to improve the legislation, but Republicans blocked them.