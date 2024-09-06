Terron Mallory Named HBCU Defensive Back of the Week

NORFOLK, Va. — Terron Mallory was named the HBCU Defensive Back of the Week by the Jim Thrope Awards announced Wednesday afternoon.



Mallory came up with a pair of interceptions for 18 yards along with four tackles (three solo), and a 25.5 passer rating when thrown to in the loss at East Carolina.



Norfolk State will return home this week when they take on Virginia State in the Battle of the States at 4 p.m. at William “Dick” Price Stadium.



